Kim Kardashian draws backlash after following in Mariah Carey's footsteps

Kim Kardashian is once again on the receiving end of backlash due to her luxurious lifestyle

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey both recently joined the "Of Course" trend on social media, with Kim following the music icon to the trend.



Despite Carey’s video being met with comments calling it “pure comedic gold,” Kim is being bashed for being “out of touch.”

Kim shared the video, captioned, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course… (SKKN Office Edition),” with her Instagram and TikTok followers. In the clip, Kim gives a tour of her luxurious SKKN office in Hollywood.

The office boasts a $78,000 (£62,000) red light therapy bed, a huge amphitheater, a tanning bed and many more extravagancies.

The American Horror Story star donned a cozy bathrobe for the video and let her raven hair down. Kim began the tour with a wall in her office adorned with framed magazine covers of herself.

She then took to her “glam room” where a mannequin of her measurements was on display, saying: "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have my mannequin with my custom measurements in my glam room.”

Next, Kim showed off a “big TV wall” where she has her “beauty campaigns on loop.”

The 43-year old mom-of-four also displayed 3D models of her private plane and her brain, before showing off her tanning bed and red light therapy bed. She then smirked that her whole office is “custom Rick Owens.”

In the TikTok comments section, netizens schooled Kim Kardashian for putting her lifestyle on display during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Yea rub it in more while the rest of the world is struggling to live and afford food,” as another agreed: "I’m Kim kardashian and I’m so out of touch with the world.”

A third wrote: “I’m Kim Kardashian, people are starving and freezing to death but I don’t care.”

“I’m Kim Kardashian of course I have plenty money to waste,” wrote a fourth.