Natalie Portman is trying to move on as she navigates Benjamin Millepied’s separation, claims source

Natalie Portman ‘utterly crushed’ by husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair: Source

Natalie Portman was “utterly crushed” after she discovered her husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair, an insider has revealed.



Speaking with Us Weekly, a source close to the situation revealed that the Black Swan star tried to give her a marriage another chance despite her husband’s affair.

However, it became clear to her that her heart was not in the marriage following the cheating scandal, the source shared of the Hollywood star.

Revealing that Portman is “still hurt” after Millepied’s affair, the insider said, “She didn’t give up on [her marriage] lightly.”

“But it became pretty apparent toward the end of last year that her heart had gone out of it,” they added.

The insider went on to say that “Natalie and Ben actually started having problems over a year ago,” adding, “would sometimes not return home and was taking work trips that didn’t add up.”

Portman then “began to suspect infidelity,” the outlet revealed, adding that she was “was humiliated and utterly crushed by Benjamin’s behavior.”

However, the actor is now “taking time to focus on herself,” they shared. “She’s incredibly smart and philosophical about everything she does.”

“But at the end of the day, she’s a realist who isn’t going to stick around trying to save something that’s unfixable,” the source said of Portman who “gave this marriage her best shot.”

In August last year, it was reported by the same publication that Portman and Millepied have parted ways a month after rumours of his affair broke with climate activist Camille Étienne.