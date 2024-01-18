Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori pregnant? Expert dishes

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori recently ignited pregnancy rumors when she stepped out in Los Angeles

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is seemingly "happy and more comfortable" in outfits that cover her up as opposed to the racy outfits she usually dons.

Bianca gave rise to rumors of pregnancy when she stepped out in a long semi-translucent coat that she wrapped around herself once she was paparrazi, per The Mirror.

However, body language expert Judi James thinks the Yeezy architect is not likely to be pregnant. She argued: "A pregnancy bump would have had no place to hide in her New Year poses when she was dressed in little more than a string bikini bottom but suddenly Bianca has been seen wearing long macs thrown over her body suits when she appears in public.”

images: Daily Yews/Twitter

James said, “her body language suggests she’s made happy and more comfortable in a cover-up there’s still little sign that she’s quietly hiding any bump.”

James also stated that Kanye wouldn’t be "throwing out nearly-nude poses of his wife and making his ‘no pants’ boast if she were pregnant with his child"

She added: "Kanye seems like the kind of guy who might take a more old-fashioned stance on things like wardrobe choices once a wife becomes a mother."

Analyzing Bianca Censori’s recent photos, she noted that "she seems to be clutching her coat around her chest area, rather than her stomach."

James said it seemed likely "that coat is going to get thrown off to show something revealing as soon as she’s arrived at her destination."