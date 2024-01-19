Prince Harry looks frustrated and exhausted amid Lilibet name issue

Prince Harry 'frustration' visible in new look amid 'Lilibet' name controversy

Prince Harry is spotted angry and frustrated as he breaks cover after Princess Lilibet name controversy.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted jogging in Santa Barbara this week after author Robert Hartman denied his alleged conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about naming his youngest daughter.

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror.co.uk: "Harry's body language here suggests anger. He has previously been seen with his bottom lip sucked in and the gesture will often suggest silent, more reflective regret and self-comfort as the lips are clamped to show a lack of a desire to speak, but this gesture takes things further.”

She added: "Harry not only sucks his lips inward but he also appears to be biting down on the bottom lip and frowning. This lip-biting looks more like a self-attack gesture, like nail biting, which can hint at frustration, where someone begins to 'attack' themselves with small acts, when they feel thwarted about 'attacking' someone else.