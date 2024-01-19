Kate Middleton is worried about her children as she is admitted to the hospital

Kate Middleton wants to be 'normal' for children amid abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton is earnestly worried about her three children as she recovers in hospital after her abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales, who has always kept her children a priority, has their ‘interests at heart.’

Mirror.co.uk reports: “Her three children all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, with the children currently in Year Six, Year Four and Year One respectively.”

They add: “It is believed that the children spent yesterday at school as normal and they are yet to visit their mum.”

The outlet then recalls the time Kate sacrificed a prominent occurrence in the Royal Family due to her children.

“And it's not the first time that Kate has had her children's interests at the forefront of her mind, even if it meant she was putting her family first, before duty. For example, on the day the late Queen died, the princess did not join the royals who raced to Balmoral in the monarch's final hours,” the outlet continues.

They add: “That fateful day coincided with George, Charlotte and Louis having their first day at Lambrook School, and it is said she wanted to be there for her children rather than join William in Scotland.”