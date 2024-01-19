 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli ‘never split'

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have not reportedly broken up

Melanie Walker

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli ‘never split'

Amid reports of Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's breakup, it’s now reported the pair never split in the first place.

Insiders close to the duo said they are "still very much together and going strong.

“There was never a split. Jacob has been very busy with work commitments but they have managed to still spend time together in between and the relationship is going well,” the mole squealed about the couple who dated on and off since 2021.

"Olivia is very understanding of his schedule and they make sure to have FaceTime dates when he is away," the tipster tattled to The Messenger.

“They both enjoy keeping their relationship more private. Jacob likes keeping his work separate and you will most likely not see them together in a public forum."

Meanwhile, Jacob is having the best time in his career. Films like Saltburn, Priscilla, He Went That Way and The Sweet East have skyrocketed his acting credentials.

