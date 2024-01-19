 
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara breaks silence on 'Griselda' transformation

Sofia Vergara will be playing Griselda Blanco who ran Colombia's notorious drug cartel

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 19, 2024

File Footage

Sofia Vergara recently opened up about her transformation for upcoming Netflix show Griselda.

The 51 year-old actress recently opened up about her upcoming biopic of the Colombian drug "queenpin" Griselda Blanco who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

In a recent interview with E!News, Sophia stated: “I needed to disappear. It was in Miami in the ’70s and the ’80s. Getting the look correct was very important to me.”

Director Andrés Baiz emphasized that Sofia’s physical transformation was “one of the toughest aspects” of the show, “What we decided was that she has to be different from Sofía, but we shouldn’t imitate Griselda Blanco.”

Her hairstylist Kelly Kline and makeup artist Todd McIntosh revealed that her transformation included 5 wigs to depict different timelines.

Moreover, they created prosthetic eyebrows, a fake nose and false yellowed teeth for her. Sofia also modified her character further by even changing posture as Griselda ages throughout the show.

Co-creator Eric Newman added that after Sofia’s transformation, no one could tell if it was her.

“By the time she left her makeup trailer, she was Griselda. And that’s why Sofia is so perfect,” he shared.

