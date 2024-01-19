 
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Penelope Cruz unveils her childhood trauma

Penelope Cruz has opened up about an unfortunate incident that has haunted her for years

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, January 19, 2024

Photo: Penelope Cruz unveils her childhood trauma
Photo: Penelope Cruz unveils her childhood trauma

Penelope Cruz has dished details about her childhood trauma.

Pirates of the Caribbean star recently appeared for an interview with Elle magazine.

During this confessional, the actress spoke about a number of different topics. The discussion also came to a point where Penelope revealed an unheard incident that turned out to be a life-long trauma.

“I have a fear of driving,” Penelope began.

Shedding light on her trauma, the star stated, “My sister was run over by a car in front of me when I was eight or nine and time stopped.”

She went on to address, “It’s a great trauma, because I saw her losing consciousness. And I was numb in the hospital, telling people, ‘Oh, my sister just got run over by a car.’”

In the conversation, the 49-year-old also claimed that she “would have been hysterical” if she went through the same experience today, and even added that this accident has made her more 'compassionate' as ever too.

"It’s been one of the main things I deal with in therapy: how to work a balance so I can keep feeling those things without making those feelings my own,” she concluded.  

For those unversed, elsewhere in the interview, the acting sensation shared that she felt uncomfortable getting behind the wheel in Michael Mann’s movie Ferrari.

