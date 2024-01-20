Justin Timberlake reportedly fueled speculations related to his sixth music album after posting a cryptic social media post

Photo: Justin Timberlake teases new album release

Justin Timberlake has reportedly sparked speculations related to his newest album’s release.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, a major development related to the singer’s sixth album has come to the public’s attention.

According to a report by TMZ, the ex-boyfriend of Britney Spears has applied for a trademark called Everything I Thought It Was ... A Sonic film, which has added to fans’ surmises about his new music.

The legal documents obtained by the outlet claim that these filings were made by an entity named TBTHC LLC. Moreover, these documents were reportedly signed by the same attorney, C. Brandon Browning, who made trademark requests for his last album Man of the Woods, which was dropped in 2018.

This comes after the singer completely wiped off his official Instagram handle followed by a cryptic post.

The post featured a montage of pictures with a caption reading, "EITIW."



The series of posted snaps featured an inverted fake missing person flyer with the words "Have you seen this man?" followed by Justin’s name.

A second capture depicted a staging and a little replica of a brick wall with an ice chest. In addition to this, an orange hard drive with the letters "EITIW" written in sharpie was portrayed in the last image as well.