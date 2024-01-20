Robert Downey Jr. spills Christopher Nolan weird habit in public

Christopher Nolan goes to the bathroom only two times while working, Robert Downey Jr. reveals

Christopher Nolan is so against wasting time, Robert Downey Jr. revealed he has made a habit of going bathroom twice on set to save time.



In a chat with Vanity Fair, the Marvel star shared the British filmmaker applied his 'no wasting time' rule on bathroom breaks.

"He doesn't even really like it when you go to the bathroom, but he understands you have to," the Golden Globe winner told the magazine.

"And I asked him, 'Dude, when do you go?' And he goes, '11 a.m. and 6 p.m.' And I was like, 'Are you **** with me?'"

His co-star Emily Blunt chimed in, “And he drinks so much tea, how does he not go right through it?"

"He won't ask anyone to do anything that he's not 1000% willing to do himself, twice as hard," seemingly implying Christopher’s actors also followed the rule.

Apart from the award-winning director's strange habit, the Iron Man star gushed over his commitment to work.

“Everything is happening in front of the camera," adding, "There is no budget for anything that's not happening in front of the camera."