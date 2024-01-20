Jodie Foster wants to hide ‘some films' from kids

Jodie Foster says she doesn’t want her children to watch some of her movies

Amid several hit films in her career, Jodie Foster doesn’t want her kids to watch some of her films.



Appearing on The View, the Oscar winner jokingly said, “There’s a few films that I would never show them because I would be worried about being teased,” specifically referring to 1995’s Nell.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mother-of-two revealed she did not tell children about her profession at the start to let them see her as a normal person.

“I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way,” the 61-year-old said. “I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff.”

“I just didn’t want them to be confused about what I did for a living,” she added.

In the meantime, Jodie took a hilarious dig at Generation Z actors. “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace.”

She continued, “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”