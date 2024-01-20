Alec Musser's ex reacts to his shocking suicide: 'My first love'

 
Lucy Faddoul, ex-girlfriend of Alec Musser is paying her respects to the All of My Children star who reportedly committed suicide on Jan. 13.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the Desperate Housewives star said, “This has been devastating for me, my heart is in a million pieces.”

“We met at La B’eurge in Del Mar in 2011. Alec was my first love, who turned into my forever friend,” she added.

Remembering the last meeting with the late actor, the Bachelor in Paradise alum said, “Last I saw him was at my vacation home in La Quinta, California. We played tennis and rode the golf cart around La Quinta.”

Lucy added the fitness model had a weak spot for cookies despite strict diet.

“I will never forget his need for speed moto track days, our rides through Rancho Santa Fe, our days at the ranch, our Mexico trip with uncle Ricky, and above all else, our countless sunset walks with the love of his life, his dog Calle,” the reality star added.

She continued, “Thank you for teaching me what it feels like to be treated so well in a relationship. I will love you forever, and you will forever shine through the sunsets.”

In 2011, Alec and Lucy began dating but the couple parted ways after three years in 2014.

