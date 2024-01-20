 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Melanie Walker

Lily Collins teases 'Emily in Paris' fans amid Ashley Park's health scare

Lily Collins took to her social media account after Ashley Park shared a health update

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Lily Collins teases 'Emily in Paris' fans amid Ashley Park's health scare

Lily Collins has finally put an end to the anticipation of Emily in Paris fans for the upcoming season.

On Friday, the 34 year-old actress took to her Instagram account and posted a selfie of herself in which she can be seen holding the script for the first episode of season 4.

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake,” she captioned.

However, earlier that day, Lily’s real and reel life best friend Ashley Park revealed that she has been hospitalized following a bout of septic shock caused by tonsillitis.

She explained in her caption that it “spiraled” and infected many of her organs since the bacterial inflammation first started in December 2023.

The actress, who plays Mindy Chen on the show, penned: “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Lily extended her love and support for Ashley and wrote: “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and Paul Forman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

For now, it's unclear if Ashley’s health scare will delay the shooting of season 4 as no release date has been announced yet.

