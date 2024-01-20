 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Prince Edward also visited the City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, one of his many arts patronages, and conducted the orchestra for the first time

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire this week, hosting a roundtable with music organisations to discuss widening access to music.

The palace shared a video of Prince Edward’s visit, saying he also met student performers including Ben Shankland, recently crowned BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Jazz Musician of the Year.

The Duke later visited the City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, one of his many arts patronages, and conducted the orchestra for the first time.

During his visit to Birmingham, the Duke also opened the Shireland CBSO Academy School - the first school in Britain to be established in collaboration with an orchestra The CBSO, pioneering a new approach to music education.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, has visited Walton Charity, an organisation supporting the community in Elmbridge.

The charity works with local partners to tackle issues of poverty and inequality, homelessness and isolation in the local area.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game
Ariana Grande faces flak for new song
Ariana Grande faces flak for new song
'Pawn Stars' member Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39
'Pawn Stars' member Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39
Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper
Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper
Travis Kelce's boss slams rumors of Taylor Swift romance being 'a PR stunt'
Travis Kelce's boss slams rumors of Taylor Swift romance being 'a PR stunt'
Prince Harry honoured as 'Living Legend of Aviation'
Prince Harry honoured as 'Living Legend of Aviation'
Doja Cat's brother breaks silence on assault accusations
Doja Cat's brother breaks silence on assault accusations
Lily Collins teases 'Emily in Paris' fans amid Ashley Park's health scare
Lily Collins teases 'Emily in Paris' fans amid Ashley Park's health scare
Alec Musser's ex reacts to his shocking suicide: 'My first love'
Alec Musser's ex reacts to his shocking suicide: 'My first love'
Bianca Censori living ‘under fear' amid Kanye West outbursts
Bianca Censori living ‘under fear' amid Kanye West outbursts
Jodie Foster wants to hide ‘some films' from kids
Jodie Foster wants to hide ‘some films' from kids
Robert Downey Jr. spills Christopher Nolan weird habit in public
Robert Downey Jr. spills Christopher Nolan weird habit in public