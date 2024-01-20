Prince Edward also visited the City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, one of his many arts patronages, and conducted the orchestra for the first time

Prince Edward visits Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire this week, hosting a roundtable with music organisations to discuss widening access to music.



The palace shared a video of Prince Edward’s visit, saying he also met student performers including Ben Shankland, recently crowned BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Jazz Musician of the Year.

The Duke later visited the City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, one of his many arts patronages, and conducted the orchestra for the first time.

During his visit to Birmingham, the Duke also opened the Shireland CBSO Academy School - the first school in Britain to be established in collaboration with an orchestra The CBSO, pioneering a new approach to music education.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, has visited Walton Charity, an organisation supporting the community in Elmbridge.

The charity works with local partners to tackle issues of poverty and inequality, homelessness and isolation in the local area.