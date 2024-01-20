Earlier this week, Kanye West took to his social media and revealed his new metallic teeth

Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals

An insider has revealed the real reason behind Kanye West getting titanium dentures.

Page Six has learned from a source close to the 46 year-old rapper that he has always been "weird" about his teeth.

The tip comes after Kanye took to his Instagram account earlier this week and showed off his metal implants and compared himself to the James Bond villain Jaws.

The insider further revealed that the I Wonder hitmaker even once asked his favorite dentist to help him out with his teeth. “He brought one dentist to another dentist office to show him how to work on his teeth,” they recalled.

Read More: Behind Kanye West's 'titanium teeth' experiment: Are they permanent?

According to the insider, Kanye typically rotates between up to twelve dentists at any given time and has had a huge number of grills added, altered, and taken out throughout the years.

Another source spilled that his “weird obsession” with his teeth started when the musician fractured his jaw in a car accident in 2002.

This time, Kanye worked with a self-proclaimed dentist named Dr. Thomas Connelly, who is known as the “Father of Diamond Dentistry” in the field, to “manufacture” and “fit” the dentures, which also included palladium and platinum materials.