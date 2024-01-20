 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kevin Costner 'obsessed' with Jewel and 'deepening' connection with her

Kevin Costner shares his love of music with rumored partner Jewel

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Kevin Costner shares his love of music with rumored partner Jewel
Kevin Costner shares his love of music with rumored partner Jewel 

Kevin Costner is quite taken with his new romance with singer Jewel.

Kevin is reportedly all about Jewel mainly because of her musical talent and their shared love of music.

"Kevin and Jewel are deepening their connection through shared musical endeavors," a tipster told the National Enquirer.

"Their relationship has evolved into a harmonious collaboration, with the two of them spending quality time together," they added.

A close friend of the Yellowstone actor claimed: "He's obsessed with her and her talent.”

“Music is Kevin's real passion, not film,” they noted, adding, “As long as Jewel keeps playing that guitar, Kevin will keep following her around!"

Kevin and the Satisfied crooner sparked rumors of a relationship when they were spotted getting cozy in December last year.

“They're both divorced and each likes to play and write their own songs, so they were instantly drawn together," a source told the publication. "By the time they were ready to leave, they had made plans to meet up again and see where things go."

Kevin Costner got divorce from wife-of-18-years Christine Baumgartner in September of 2023. The couple share three children, Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan, and Grace Avery.

