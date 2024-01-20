Jodie Foster talks about 'Barbie' & it's impact on the world

Jodie Foster gets candid about her views on the staggering success of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Photo: Jodie Foster thinks 'Barbie' has changed the world for good

Jodie Foster reportedly believes that the world has gone through a major revolution and the global fame of Barbie supports her conviction.

The Maverick alum recently spoke to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival. Hailing the creators for the staggering success of Barbie, the American filmmaker claimed that Hollywood is not the same anymore.

In support to her claims, the 62-year-old star observed, “I’ve had the beauty of being able to be in the business since the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and so on.”

“The progression or bettering of our audiences translates into a kind of new thinking about who our marginalized voices are,” she added of the drastic change in viewer preferences.

The acting sensation went on to address, “In the old days, they saw women as a risk. Not sure why they saw us as a risk — 50% of the population!”

The Oscar winner also said and appreciated the film’s director by saying, “With a big success like ‘Barbie,’ they gave Greta Gerwig, who had made two mostly independent films, they gave her the keys to the kingdom and said ‘We’re going to give you our most important child’ and all the money to support it.”

The ‘hopeful’ filmmaker expressed in conclusion, “That’s new for women. I hope that continues.”

For those unversed, Greta Gerwig's blockbuster movie Barbie earned more than $1.4 billion at the box office and became the first movie by a solo female director to amass billions.