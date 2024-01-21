 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry spotted 'anxious' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues

Prince Harry appeared worried and conscious amid King Charles, Kate health problems

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Prince Harry spotted anxious amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues

Prince Harry was spotted worried and anxious as he attends a public event.

The Duke of Sussex, who is concealing his tensions amid King Charles prostrate diagnosis and Kate Middleton's hospitalization, is trying to remain calm for the cameras.

The Duke of Sussex appeared worried at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards last night, says a body language expert.

Judi James, told The Mirror: "We have two versions of Harry here: the smiling selfie pose and his less assured-looking body language as he arrives alone, apparently shutting his own car door and glancing at the cameras with a wary or even haunted-looking facial expression."

She added: "This seems to be at odds with the man stepping out of the car, who throws a glance over his shoulder at the cameras, with his brows raised and his mouth slightly open."

She said: "He probably has enough reasons to look anxious and wary – he does suffer from anxiety before making speeches and he might be missing the support of Meghan, who was not spotted at his side, or he could be worried about his father and his sister-in-law's health, or he could just be illustrating his thoughts about the press following his courtroom dramas of the day before."

This comes as Meghan Markle also skipped thevent due to one of their children being unwell.

"The Duchess of Sussex, who had been expected to attend the event, was not present as one of their children became unwell the PA news agency understands," a statement read.

Britney Spears reveals personal weakness on social media
Britney Spears reveals personal weakness on social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles
King Charles 'very quietly' appoints Robert Hardman in winning 'PR move'
King Charles 'very quietly' appoints Robert Hardman in winning 'PR move'
Snoop Dogg's daughter updates fans on health: 'Thanks for support'
Snoop Dogg's daughter updates fans on health: 'Thanks for support'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ' tribute' for Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ' tribute' for Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'
Prince Harry cannot occupy 'Counsellor of State' amid King 'prostrate' diagnosis
Prince Harry cannot occupy 'Counsellor of State' amid King 'prostrate' diagnosis
Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?
Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues video
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid video
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'