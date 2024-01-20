Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see ‘silver lining' in reaching out to royals

 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to see King Charles and Princess Kate’s recent surgeries as a chance to mend things with them.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop has suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to send their family a “get well” card.

She told OK! magazine: "Within the family, often ill health or vulnerability can bring people together, maybe that will be the silver lining."

"There could be a 'Get Well' card coming from the house of Montecito,” she hinted.

She noted how "It would be great if it did happen and it's a reminder to Harry and to all of them, that we're all vulnerable - don't take anyone for granted,”

"The subliminal reminder is that there's fewer of them and they're more stretched than they've ever been, there's a bit of compassion for the older King," she concluded.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this week that King Charles’ is set to undergo a procedural prostate surgery next week. Whereas, Kensignton Palace released a statement about Princess Kate’s “planned abdominal surgery” which took place earlier this week, with the princess to stay in the hospital for 14 days to recover.

