Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to step and be there for the Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hugely sincere' as Royal Family needs help

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to step up and be there for the Royal Family.

Royal expert Robert Jobson notes how the Duke of Sussex could use this 'moment' to fulfil royal duties as King Charles and Kate Middleton suffer health issues.

He told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "Since we’ve lost Meghan and Harry, and Andrew is no longer taking part as a working royal, the amount of duties [William and Catherine] are expected to carry out has increased. The workload on the King and Queen is high as well. So I think ... they do need that backup. And maybe Harry will be looking from the other side of the pond thinking that this would have been his moment, and he could have been very useful."



Meanwhile, Royal Correspondent Michael Cole brands Harry an effective member of the Royal family pre Megxit.

Speaking to GB News, he added: "He speaks well, he's hugely sincere in what he says and does, and he could be stepping up right now, helping his father, helping his brother, being there. Prince William has said that he's cutting back his schedule so that he can be close to his wife and look after his children at this difficult time. So wouldn't it have been good for Prince Harry to have supported his brother and his family."