Adrian Dunbar voices support for Irish music trio Kneecap

Adrian Dunbar believes people made ‘conclusions’ about Kneecap

Adrian Dunbar just opened up about how he believes the audience “jumped to conclusions” about rap and hip-hop trio Kneecap.

The group, known for their provocative lyrics, championing the Irish language and making headlines recently after one of their charged with a terror offence, have also been denied entry to Hungary to appear at a music festival.

Kneecap has also cancelled several of their scheduled shows in these months including the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow and at the Eden Project in Cornwall in July.

The musicians claim a smear campaign has been orchestrated against them because of their rather vocal support for Palestine and harsh criticism over Israel’s actions.

Line Of Duty actor Dunbar, who recently attended a Kneecap gig with his daughter, was asked if the BBC was wrong not to live stream their Glastonbury performance in June.

He told Times Radio, “Were they wrong not to stream it? I think that’s a question for the BBC, not for me.”

“But I do think that everybody got too heated about them. I think everybody jumped to conclusions about them,” Dunbar added.

The Ridley star continued, “I think they’re a band of good musicians. They make great music. They’re promoting the Irish language. Very clear about who they support and who they don’t support.

“We had a great time. But those decisions are for the BBC,” Adrian Dunbar answered with finality.

For the unversed, Glastonbury organizers were pressured to drop Kneecap from their line-up amid criticism from politicians with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer claiming it would not be “appropriate” for the band to perform.

Kneecap is comprised of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, who formed the musical trio together in Belfast and released their first single in 2017.