'Superman' star takes major official role

'Superman' actor Dean Cain joins ICE

Several actors have played Superman on-screen, including Dean Cain, who portrayed the Man of Steel in ABC's Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.



Now, he announced that he is taking part in U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration by joining the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

In a post on social media, the star said, “For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up.”

After this, the 59-year-old shared what the ICE has achieved so far. “Here’s your opportunity to join ICE. You can earn lots of great benefits and pay. Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it – very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.”

To make the signing up appealing, Dean said, “You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus, think about that, student loan repayment (legally), enhanced retirement benefits, and special benefits for those in field operations and law enforcement roles."

“You also don’t need an undergraduate degree, you can get to work right away. So iIf you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets. I like that. I voted for that," he added.

“They need your help, we need your help, to protect our homeland for families. Join today if it’s something that tickles your fancy because we can use you," the actor concluded.

Dean's announcement comes after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged Americans to join the ICE.