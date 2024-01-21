Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to King Charles as the monarch will be admitted to hospital next week

Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Harry reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton following their health concerns.



The Mirror, citing a source, reported “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hugely sincere' as Royal Family needs help

“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “I would take this news with a grain of salt. It would seem strange after going to such great ends to hurt them.”

Another said, “No way back for Harry and Meghan. They have offended the UK and their electorate and taxpayers too much. Meghan is likely the most hated woman in the UK.”

“Of course….they had no choice. Harry should have immediately gotten on airplane,” the third advised.

Read More: King Charles 'very quietly' appoints Robert Hardman in winning 'PR move'

The fourth said, “No doubt given after many meetings with their damage control team. They are opportunists and want to keep the royal door open a tiny crack.”