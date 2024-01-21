Shannon Sharpe opens up about Snoop Dogg's claim about declining the offer to strip for $100M

Shannon Sharpe reacts to mouth-watering offer to Snoop Dogg

Earlier, Snoop Dogg had claimed he was offered a mouth-watering sum of $100 million to flash his genitals on OnlyFans. Now, Shannon Sharpe is reacting to the claim.



In a chat with Chad Johnson's show Nightcap, the ex-NFL's tight end gave his thoughts how he would handle the situation - which originally - the Doggyland rapper declined because his wife would not approve it.

"How many inches they wanna see? I'm a say, 'Baby, here's the thing. Here's $25 million.' And let that baby arm hit the table," the 55-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Snoop previously revealed this on an Instagram Live show, Wake & Bake with Double S Express, saying, "They were like, 'OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.'"





Referring to his wife, Snoop said, "Ain't no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money."