American sitcom ‘The Office’ is set to deliver another round of papers and humour with an undecided cast

'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors

The Office’s chaotic Jan Levinson expressed excitement for a potential reboot.

In an interview with the US Sun, Melora Hardin (Jan) said she will ‘certainly show up’ for a reboot, almost a decade after the original show ended.

Hardin, 56, shared her enthusiasm to join the show again and believes her fellow cast members would enjoy the opportunity too, “I would certainly show up, I think a lot of us would," he said.

However, she also suggested that the cast would be more interested in a single film and claimed, “I would love to make a film because then it would just be quick, and we would do it. I think we could bring everybody back for that”

The highly anticipated revival of the globally hit mockumentary began with a rumor in 2019, however, the writer, Greg Daniels stated in November 2023 that ‘the notion of a reboot is not of interest.’

So, if there’s any possibility of the show returning to the screens, it will be with a different cast, “I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” said Daniels during an interview with Collider in 2022.

Unfortunately for fans though, the show will not be visiting the Scranton branch as Greg is entertaining the idea of a new story with a different cast in a separate office setup.

While Hardin did not address any of these rumors and reports, she did admit to talking to Daniel about a possible storyline for her beloved character and said, “I actually have talked to Greg about some ideas, I thought this would be funny if Jan was like a self-help guru because she was so kind of flawed.” the star spoke zestfully.

Whether Daniels takes The Office reboot to a new workplace or not, Hardin and other co-starts like John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson, have displayed passion for a possible reunion.

And the audience can only hope for a cameo appearance of their cherished characters that connects the two shows and revisits some old memories.