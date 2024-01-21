Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter

Prince Harry's subtle digs on Kate Middleton have upset Prince William

Prince Harry's attacks on Kate Middleton have made friendship with Prince William a lo tougher.

The Duke of Sussex, who was vocal about his differences with Kate Middleton in his memoir 'Spare,' crossed elder brother to the fullest.

Royal author Robert Hardman told Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast: "William is a very private man, who guards his family's privacy very, very closely. And so, to have so many tender childhood secrets, stories and conversations just chucked out into the public domain, I think that really hurt."



He added that the Duke of Sussex's "veiled criticisms of the new Princess of Wales" have upset William.



The author explained: "I just think that's a tougher obstacle. But as we've seen with the royals, all through the years, and all through history - never say never. Things change, they move on, we all adapt to make concessions and get over things."



