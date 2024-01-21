Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter

Sunday, January 21, 2024
Prince Harry's attacks on Kate Middleton have made friendship with Prince William a lo tougher.
The Duke of Sussex, who was vocal about his differences with Kate Middleton in his memoir 'Spare,' crossed elder brother to the fullest.
Royal author Robert Hardman told Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast: "William is a very private man, who guards his family's privacy very, very closely. And so, to have so many tender childhood secrets, stories and conversations just chucked out into the public domain, I think that really hurt."
He added that the Duke of Sussex's "veiled criticisms of the new Princess of Wales" have upset William.
The author explained: "I just think that's a tougher obstacle. But as we've seen with the royals, all through the years, and all through history - never say never. Things change, they move on, we all adapt to make concessions and get over things."
