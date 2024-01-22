Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal

Prince Harry makes Royal fans unhappy with his weird behaviour at the awards

Prince Harry has disappointed Royal admirers after keeping mum on King Charles and Kate Middleton's ongoing mental health ordeal.

The Duke of Sussex, who was awarded a Living Legends of Aviation at the Aviation Awards this week in California, refrained from talking about problems at home.

Guests at the event were seemingly ticked off with Harry's behaviour, branding it 'weird.'

"We all assumed Harry would say something kind about his father and Kate, before going into his acceptance speech," a guest at the event told the Daily Mail. "But he didn't say a word about them, which was weird."



In the ceremony, Harry also spoke to actor John Travolta, and reminded him of his dance with Lady Diana at The White House in 1985.

He recalled: "I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us."

"The only thing left to do is... not dance together but fly together," he is reported to have said as he gushed with the actor.