Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber ‘seal' friendship in sweet video: Watch

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been friends for more than a decade

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are sealing their friendship with some pottery lessons.



Kendall took to Instagram to share a sweet video of the duo making a pot together. The supermodel sat across her best friend with a newly molded pot on a table between them. The duo then hugged over it and gave it a new shape with their bodies, giggling all the way through.

“It that good?” asked Kendall, adding, “How do you get in there?”

The two supermodels, who’ve been friends for over a decade, were first introduced by Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner at the The Hunger Games premiere in 2012.

Back in 2021, the pals sat down to reminisce about the beginning of their friendship for an episode of Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s in My Bathroom?.

“You were friends with Kylie and then you realized that I was more fun,” quipped Kendall.

"Not necessarily,” Bieber replied. “I love you both, but you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend.”