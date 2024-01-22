 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin enjoy a park day with kids

Jeremy Allan White and Addison Timlin spent a day together at park with their two daughters, presenting a positive image of co-parenting

Eloise Wells Morin

Jeremy Allen White and his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, temporarily put their disputes on hold as they appeared in a park with their daughters, Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3.

The pair seems to have reconciled temporarily as the family relishes their day at the park, with kids playing, noshing at cupcakes, and White looking at his wife.

The star was later spotted in the parking lot as well, carrying his daughter Dolores, as Ezer ran side-by-side with him.

For those unversed with the couple's past issues, White and Timlin, both 32, were separated on September 1st, 2022 with Addison eventually filing for divorce in May 2023.

Later, during an interview with British GQ, Jeremy recalls the year as ‘insane’ and with "A lot of high highs," and "a lot of terribly low lows." 

