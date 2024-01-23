 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts

Ariana Grande's Yes, And? is shining at the top of the Billboard chart as the track not only sat at No.1 on Billboard Global 200 but also on the chart of Billboard Global Excl. US.

Part of the Grammy winner's seventh album, Eternal Sunshine - it is set to release on March 8. However, the song also garnered a fair size of controversy.

Some sections of the internet took offence at the Thank U, Next crooner response to the critics of her romance with Ethan Slater.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens was among them. Hitting out Ariana on her podcast, the pundit said, "Now it’s about the fact that she has come out with a song that basically celebrates her home-wrecking capability."

She noted, "She’s just like, ‘Yes, And? I don’t care!’… Yes, I took your husband, took the father of your children, and so what?"

"We don’t want to picture you sleeping with Ethan Slater," Candace continued. We want to acknowledge, the general public, that her behaviour is absolute filth. We just want to be able to read you for the trash that you are."

In the track, Ariana sang, "Your business is yours and mine is mine, why do you care so much whose ---- I ride?" 

