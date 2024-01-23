 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara reveals cause behind Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Sofia Vergara reveals cause behind Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara reveals cause behind Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara has finally revealed the reason behind her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family alum’s statement comes after she and the Magic Mike actor announced the end of their marriage in July 2023.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the estranged couple said: “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Now, in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Sofia said that they grew apart because Joe wanted to have children and she didn’t.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” Sofia explained.

The 51 year-old actress, who already shares a son named Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, added: "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with his own children."

She further continued how her body is close to hitting menopause and that’s just the “natural way” of things, "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's fresh resolve related to Royal Lodge laid bare
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's fresh resolve related to Royal Lodge laid bare
Bianca Censori 'protects herself' after Kanye West's bold social media post
Bianca Censori 'protects herself' after Kanye West's bold social media post
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie prove their mother Sarah Ferguson's words true video
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie prove their mother Sarah Ferguson's words true
Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project
Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project
Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis
Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis
Rihanna leaves Natalie Portman speechless at fashion event
Rihanna leaves Natalie Portman speechless at fashion event
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum David Gail's cause of death revealed
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum David Gail's cause of death revealed
'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations
'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations
Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?
Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles