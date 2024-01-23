Sarah Ferguson disclosed that she been taking some time to herself as she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer

Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson’s cancer diagnosis

Britain's royal family has shared its first social media post after Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer.



The palace shared Queen Camilla’s photos on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram saying “Today, The Queen celebrated the 50th anniversary of Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service with a visit to the charity’s refuge.

“She met staff, volunteers and families, learning about the service's support for men and women in Swindon since its establishment in 1974.”

It continued, “Her Majesty unveiled a plaque to mark the organisation’s milestone anniversary and officially named the centre ‘Jenni’s House’ after founder Jenni Manners.”

The refuge has 20 one, two and three bedroom flats plus two emergency beds and can host 22 families at any one time.

Earlier, Sarah disclosed that she been taking some time to herself as she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year.



