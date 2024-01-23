 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson disclosed that she been taking some time to herself as she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson’s cancer diagnosis
Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson’s cancer diagnosis

Britain's royal family has shared its first social media post after Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer.

The palace shared Queen Camilla’s photos on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram saying “Today, The Queen celebrated the 50th anniversary of Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service with a visit to the charity’s refuge.

“She met staff, volunteers and families, learning about the service's support for men and women in Swindon since its establishment in 1974.”

It continued, “Her Majesty unveiled a plaque to mark the organisation’s milestone anniversary and officially named the centre ‘Jenni’s House’ after founder Jenni Manners.”

The refuge has 20 one, two and three bedroom flats plus two emergency beds and can host 22 families at any one time.

Earlier, Sarah disclosed that she been taking some time to herself as she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year.


Sofia Vergara reveals cause behind Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara reveals cause behind Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project
Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project
Rihanna leaves Natalie Portman speechless at fashion event
Rihanna leaves Natalie Portman speechless at fashion event
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum David Gail's cause of death revealed
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum David Gail's cause of death revealed
'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations
'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations
Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?
Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair
Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill