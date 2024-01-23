 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson said after skin cancer diagnosis: "I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support"

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s fresh resolve related to Royal Lodge laid bare

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are said to be 'determined' to stay at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

As Sarah opened up about her second cancer diagnosis, the former couple’s friends told Daily Beast that Eugenie and Beatrice parents are “not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever” to stay in Royal Lodge.

The publication quoted a friend of Sarah as saying: “They are not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever not to move out. Why should they? It’s their home, and Andrew signed a lease long enough to see them out.”

Prince Andrew’s friend also shared similar claims, saying: “Andrew is a savvy businessman. He is not just going to give away an enormously valuable asset that also happens to be his home. He doesn’t have much in his life anymore, but he does have Royal Lodge, and it keeps him busy.”

The new claims came a day after Sarah Ferguson said she has been taking some time to herself as she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

She also disclosed that she is back at Royal Lodge, saying “I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

