The Crown star Gillian Anderson makes her way to the cast of ‘Tron: Ares’ featuring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and more

Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron’

The two-time Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy winner, Gillian Anderson has now joined the Tron franchise.

Tron: Ares will be the third instalment of the popular Disney series, with its first movie Tron released in 1982, and the second movie Tron: Legacy in 2010.

According to Deadline, the 55-year-old American actress has joined the cast of Tron: Ares to work alongside Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sara Desjardins, and Cameron Monaghan.

The production for the movie has officially begun but there are no details on the characters of Anderson and her other co-stars.

However, Disney did confirm that the story follows the plot of the previous two films with Ares (Jared Leto) crossing over from the video game world of Tron to the human world.

After the globally acclaimed portrayal of Agent Scully in the iconic TV series The X-Files and delivering stellar performances in The Crown and Hannibal, the audience is eager to see Anderson’s upcoming venture into the sci-fi world.