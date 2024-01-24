 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron'

The Crown star Gillian Anderson makes her way to the cast of ‘Tron: Ares’ featuring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and more

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron’
Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron’ 

The two-time Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy winner, Gillian Anderson has now joined the Tron franchise.

Tron: Ares will be the third instalment of the popular Disney series, with its first movie Tron released in 1982, and the second movie Tron: Legacy in 2010.

According to Deadline, the 55-year-old American actress has joined the cast of Tron: Ares to work alongside Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sara Desjardins, and Cameron Monaghan.

The production for the movie has officially begun but there are no details on the characters of Anderson and her other co-stars. 

However, Disney did confirm that the story follows the plot of the previous two films with Ares (Jared Leto) crossing over from the video game world of Tron to the human world.

After the globally acclaimed portrayal of Agent Scully in the iconic TV series The X-Files and delivering stellar performances in The Crown and Hannibal, the audience is eager to see Anderson’s upcoming venture into the sci-fi world.  

Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down
Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down
Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig
Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig
Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence for first time since cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence for first time since cancer diagnosis
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week video
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video video
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements! video
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements!
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance
King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee