Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints

Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe was found harassing multiple people before being charged

Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe has been arrested and charged with two counts of harassment and stalking.

David was arrested on Monday after complaints were made about an "emotionally disturbed male acting erratically". The 33-year-old was allegedly found harassing multiple people before when he was arrested.

Just two days before the arrest, David was detained after he was found lurking around Taylor’s Tribeca apartment.

A spokesperson for the NYPD Public Information Office explained: "On Monday, January 22, 2024, at approximately 1800 hours, uniformed NYPD Neighbourhood Coordination Officers (NCO's) assigned to the 1st Precinct were conducting a directed patrol in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street (confines of the 1st Precinct). Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location. Officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants and took him into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported and the following individual was charged."

"On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 1335 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a disorderly person along Franklin Street, in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival of police to the scene, police were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location. An investigation determined that the individual had an active warrant and was taken into custody," he told The Mirror.