 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints

Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe was found harassing multiple people before being charged

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe was found harassing multiple people before being charged
Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe was found harassing multiple people before being charged  

Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe has been arrested and charged with two counts of harassment and stalking.

David was arrested on Monday after complaints were made about an "emotionally disturbed male acting erratically". The 33-year-old was allegedly found harassing multiple people before when he was arrested.

Just two days before the arrest, David was detained after he was found lurking around Taylor’s Tribeca apartment.

A spokesperson for the NYPD Public Information Office explained: "On Monday, January 22, 2024, at approximately 1800 hours, uniformed NYPD Neighbourhood Coordination Officers (NCO's) assigned to the 1st Precinct were conducting a directed patrol in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street (confines of the 1st Precinct). Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location. Officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants and took him into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported and the following individual was charged."

"On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 1335 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a disorderly person along Franklin Street, in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival of police to the scene, police were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location. An investigation determined that the individual had an active warrant and was taken into custody," he told The Mirror. 

Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's PR team left with 'heads in their hands' after ‘embarrassing' move
Prince Harry's PR team left with 'heads in their hands' after ‘embarrassing' move
King Charles never wanted to push Queen Elizabeth out: Royal author video
King Charles never wanted to push Queen Elizabeth out: Royal author
‘Suspicious' Kylie Jenner wants Timothee Chalamet to cut ties with all his exes
‘Suspicious' Kylie Jenner wants Timothee Chalamet to cut ties with all his exes
Jennifer Aniston ‘saddened' by abuse claims surrounding Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston ‘saddened' by abuse claims surrounding Matthew Perry
Kim Kardashian reignites backlash over Balenciaga partnership: ‘She likes to be in drama'
Kim Kardashian reignites backlash over Balenciaga partnership: ‘She likes to be in drama'
Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency: report
Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency: report
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows her love for his new titanium teeth
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows her love for his new titanium teeth
Kate Middleton gets stark warning as she recovers from abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton gets stark warning as she recovers from abdominal surgery
Selena Gomez reflects on changes in her body throughout career
Selena Gomez reflects on changes in her body throughout career
Prince William keeping his personal promise related to Kate Middleton as she recovers from surgery
Prince William keeping his personal promise related to Kate Middleton as she recovers from surgery
Taylor Swift's stalker continues to lurk outside her NYC apartment
Taylor Swift's stalker continues to lurk outside her NYC apartment