Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Emma Stone's life goal unveiled by ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin

Kieren Culkin dated the American actress Emma Stone from 2010 till 2011 amid the filming of 'Paper Man'

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Emma Stone reportedly still shares a platonic bond with ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin.

The Succession actor recently sat down for a conversation with The Rolling Stone

During this conversation, the acting sensation was asked about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Emma Stone.

Speaking of the Poor Things hitmaker, Kieren remarked, “It's funny to even say ex.”

The star explained, “To me, she’s just a really good friend of mine and my wife’s. She’s lovely and great.”

The 41-year-old then weighed in on Emma’s talent as an actress and recalled, “I was right at the beginning of the huge launch; I got to watch all that firsthand.”

He continued, “And I remember at the time that I was a little more aware of the direction she was going than she was,” adding “She would be like, ‘Oh my god! I just got this opportunity…’ And I'd be like, ‘Yeah, but of course you did! Everyone loves you and you're great.’”

Kieren even spilled the beans on Emma’s reaction when she received the call for her first Saturday Night Live gig.

A Real Pain actor said at the time, “It was so great to be a part of that moment because that was her life goal, to host SNL, and she achieved it at 21. She didn’t think she was in that field and I was like, ‘Of course you are!’” after which he moved on to the next topic. 

