Royal author bashes Prince Harry for only focusing on himself and not being a team player

Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me’

Prince Harry has been accused of being self-obsessed as his controversial memoir, Spare, was all about himself.



Robert Hardman discussed the book while dishing how Harry’s approach was wrong and how he and his wife, Meghan Markle, has such potential if they had served as working royals.

Speaking of how Harry, the Duke of Sussex, only focuses on himself, he told GB News, “Harry writes in his book Spare how no one will return his calls and he can't get through to anyone, and it's just all about me, me, me.”

“The whole kind of Royal machine, if you like, is a team effort and I just think it's very sad because Harry and Meghan had such potential,” he added.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton

“And now when we do tend to hear from them on a Royal matter, it's just to say how miserable they were being Royal,” the author added.

He continued: “I can't envisage a situation where they're back as part of the Royal working unit, but I can certainly see it becoming a kind of normal thing for them to keep coming back.

“I hope so because, you know, it's a family at the end of the day and they did have so much to give. I mean, when you look back on that sunny day in May 2018 and that sense of promise, all they were going to be doing for the Commonwealth.

“That's very much what the King had in mind for the future, that there would be this sort of twin track - you'd have William and Catherine, and you'd also have Harry and Meghan.

“Fundamentally, I think everyone's so sad, I think they’re beyond being angry. Everyone would like to see some sort of rapprochement.”