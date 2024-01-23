Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week

Kate Middleton has been admitted in hospital to recover from ‘planned abdominal surgery’

File Footage

Kate Middleton’s has been in hospital following her “planned” abdominal surgery for one week now as she continues to recover.



Last week, Kate, the Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery, and halted all her royal engagements till Easter.

While the nature of operation was not revealed to the public, an official statement was shared on Kate and Prince William’s Instagram by the Kensington Palace.

ALSO READ: King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'

It added, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement continued. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

The Palace revealed that Kate will stay at the hospital for 10 to 14 days and will continue to recover at home, which could take months.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Prince William has cleared his schedule to take care of the couple’s three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.