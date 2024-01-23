King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton’s ‘privacy’

 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

King Charles made the announcement of his prostate surgery within two hours of Kesington Palace unveiling the news of Kate Middleton’s hospitalization to protect her “privacy.”

While the monarch’s statement contained more information about his health scare, Kate’s focused more about respecting her privacy.

Speaking on the matter, Dr Tessa Dunlop, a royal commentator and historian said, "Buckingham Palace doesn’t do spontaneity; the release of a statement containing private matters about the King’s health immediately after news of the Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery was deliberate.”

“The timing deflected from his daughter-in-law’s major operation, likewise, the private detail concerning his prostate gave the public something else to think about,” she added, as per GB News.

She went on to say, “But beyond the obvious strategy, I believe there was something else to play,” adding, “By sharing a slice of the personal, Charles’s statement served to underline the absence of any real detail concerning Kate’s condition.”

Regarding Kate's surgery, the expert noted the Princess's desire to keep her personal medical details confidential and preserve a sense of normalcy for her children.

Dunlop stated that the King shared his own personal medical information to minimize speculation about the princess's health.

“The protective King may as well have said, ‘Here, have some information on me, but keep your prying eyes away from my daughter-in-law,’” she said.

“Read side-by-side the statements are a powerful example of well-coordinated PR. Here was a modern, public service Royal Family, but one with very clear boundaries.”

