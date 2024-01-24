 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has been under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has received an exciting news related to Royal Lodge as a royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'extremely happy' and not looking to move into new home.

There were reports the future king and queen could move to Royal Lodge, the current home of Prince Andrew, from Adelaide Cottage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also Read: Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica

Now, the GB News has quoted royal expert Robert Hardman as saying that Kate and William's move from Adelaide Cottage to Royal Lodge "might happen but it's not planned".

He claims in his book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, that Prince William and Kate are "extremely happy" in their four-bed cottage.

A royal insider told the author: "They are there as a family with total privacy and without lots of staff."

Read More: Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are said to be 'determined' to stay at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash
Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash
Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica video
Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica
Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?
Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?' video
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?'
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet