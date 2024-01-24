Prince Andrew has been under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has received an exciting news related to Royal Lodge as a royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'extremely happy' and not looking to move into new home.



There were reports the future king and queen could move to Royal Lodge, the current home of Prince Andrew, from Adelaide Cottage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now, the GB News has quoted royal expert Robert Hardman as saying that Kate and William's move from Adelaide Cottage to Royal Lodge "might happen but it's not planned".

He claims in his book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, that Prince William and Kate are "extremely happy" in their four-bed cottage.

A royal insider told the author: "They are there as a family with total privacy and without lots of staff."

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are said to be 'determined' to stay at Royal Lodge in Windsor.