 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down

Prince Andrew will have to leave the UK for sake of monarchy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Prince Andrew to become hermit after Britons shut him down

Prince Andrew will allegedly be driven out of the UK in exile.

The Duke of York, who has earned the hostility of the British public, will be banished into a foreign land.

Author Nigel Cawthorne tells the Daily Express US: “He has passed the point of no return and now faces a very dismal, hermit-like future shunned by almost everyone, including members of his own family.”

Mr. Cawthorne said: “The mere fact we are even talking about such an extreme measure shows just how low Andrew has sunk in public esteem. The British people have had enough and most now simply want him gone.”

Prince Andrew was banished from his military and royal patronages back in 2022 after an alleged sexual assault scandal. The Duke of York was accused of rape by an American citizen named Virginia Giuffre. The victim admitted to be trafficked to the royal by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron'
Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron'
Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig
Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig
Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence for first time since cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence for first time since cancer diagnosis
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week video
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video video
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements! video
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements!
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance
King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee