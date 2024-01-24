Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down

Prince Andrew will have to leave the UK for sake of monarchy

Prince Andrew will allegedly be driven out of the UK in exile.

The Duke of York, who has earned the hostility of the British public, will be banished into a foreign land.

Author Nigel Cawthorne tells the Daily Express US: “He has passed the point of no return and now faces a very dismal, hermit-like future shunned by almost everyone, including members of his own family.”

Mr. Cawthorne said: “The mere fact we are even talking about such an extreme measure shows just how low Andrew has sunk in public esteem. The British people have had enough and most now simply want him gone.”

Prince Andrew was banished from his military and royal patronages back in 2022 after an alleged sexual assault scandal. The Duke of York was accused of rape by an American citizen named Virginia Giuffre. The victim admitted to be trafficked to the royal by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.