 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Emma Stone expresses gratitude over 11 Oscar nods for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone played the protagonist Bella Paxter in the eccentric dark comedy 'Poor Things'

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Photo: Emma Stone expresses gratitude over 11 Oscars nods for Poor Things
Photo: Emma Stone expresses gratitude over 11 Oscars nods for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone is seemingly living the dream life of every Hollywood actress as she earned a nomination at the 2024’s Oscars amid Margot Robbie's snub. 

The Amazing-Spiderman actress has recently expressed her utmost appreciation for the recognition of her movie in the upcoming Academy Awards.

According to the findings of The Academy, the 35-year-old actress stated, "11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream."

“I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories," she said of the super-hit dark comedy.

In addition to this, the acting sensation congratulated all of her team members for making the critically acclaimed film, Poor Things, a huge success.

"Congratulations to Mark, Tony, Robbie, Holly, Blackfish, Nadia and Mark, Jerskin, Shona, James, Szusza, Andrew, Ed, and the captain of our ship, Yorgos Lanthimos on their nominations, as well as Searchlight Pictures and all of those in front of and behind the camera who brought this film to life," she said.

Elaborating on the ‘happiest character’ she had ever played, Emma penned in conclusion, "I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence."

Meghan treats latest appearance with Harry as ‘Hollywood Red Carpet' experience
Meghan treats latest appearance with Harry as ‘Hollywood Red Carpet' experience
Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship' is going strong: ‘Power Couple'
Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship' is going strong: ‘Power Couple'
America Ferrera reacts to Ryan Gosling's comments amid Oscar snub
America Ferrera reacts to Ryan Gosling's comments amid Oscar snub
Prince Harry kids will grow up ‘detached' from the world because of royal rift
Prince Harry kids will grow up ‘detached' from the world because of royal rift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark diplomatic debate with Jamaica visit video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark diplomatic debate with Jamaica visit
Ryan Gosling's wife shares powerful message after 'Barbie' snub
Ryan Gosling's wife shares powerful message after 'Barbie' snub
King Charles sincere feelings for Sarah Ferguson laid bare after her skin cancer diagnosis
King Charles sincere feelings for Sarah Ferguson laid bare after her skin cancer diagnosis
Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on life after Hugh Jackman divorce
Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on life after Hugh Jackman divorce
Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max
Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max
Priyanka Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?
Priyanka Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?
King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'