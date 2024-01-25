Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit

Dolly Parton reveals her husband 'liked' her dress of Dallas Cowboys at the 2023 NFL performance

Dolly Parton left everyone in awe when she donned a skimpy Dallas Cowboys dress at the 2023 NFL performance. Reacting to it, the country musician revealed her husband "liked" the outfit and, he jokingly added the shorts are quite revealing.



In a chat with People, the Jolene singer recalled hubby Carl Dean's reaction to the costume, whom she has married since 1966.

"It turned out pretty cool, and my husband liked it. He said, 'Those shorts were a little too short.' I said, 'Jealous?'"



The 78-year-old insisted her husband's response wasn't serious but instead funny.

"And I said, 'They weren't as short as the other girls!' He was just being funny. I think he thought — because everybody's making a to-do over it — he thought, well, maybe you shouldn't be showing your butt at that age. But anyway, he got a kick out of it too."

Meanwhile, the outfit in question was attractively provocative. It has a low-cut crop top along with a pair of skimpy shorts of white denim underneath a colourful catsuit.

Apart from their husband, Dolly also recalled the reactions she thought would of fans to the dress.

"I thought, if I can, if I could pull this off, that'd be a cool little thing to do," she continued.

"I thought most people would excuse me if it didn't turn out. I thought, they're just like us, some older woman making a bad mistake. Or I thought, well, maybe it'll just be something cool to do."