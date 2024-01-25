 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda'

Sofia Vergara will be playing Colombian queenpin Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 25, 2024

File Footage

Sofia Vergara opened up about her titular role in Netflix’s upcoming show Griselda.

The 51 year-old actress made the comments during the show’s Miami premiere. In conversation with PEOPLE, Sofia shared the challenges she faced to transform herself into the drug queenpin.

"It was a lot of work, it was a lot of preparation, I had to really investigate what it meant to be a woman in that era. A mother, a Colombian woman… that turned into this monster. So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand,” she shared.

However, the Modern Family alum said that despite the complex nature of the role, she still found a way to turn herself into Griselda by thinking about "the similarities she shares with her."

"We are both Colombian, we are both immigrants, we are both mothers, we are both women. So I did relate to her a lot," she said.

Previously, her hairstylist Kelly Kline and makeup artist Todd McIntosh also revealed in an old interview that Sofia’s physical transformation included 5 wigs to depict different timelines.

They created prosthetic eyebrows, a fake nose and false yellowed teeth for her as well.

“By the time she left her makeup trailer, she was Griselda. And that’s why Sofia is so perfect,” said co-creator Eric Newman.

Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque
Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case
Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage
Selena Gomez fulfils one fan's biggest wish
Selena Gomez fulfils one fan's biggest wish
Meghan Markle 'struggling' as she tries to identify 'who she is'
Meghan Markle 'struggling' as she tries to identify 'who she is'
John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
Prince William not as 'spiritual' as King Charles: 'No church every Sunday'
Prince William not as 'spiritual' as King Charles: 'No church every Sunday'
Taylor Swift's hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed
Taylor Swift's hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed