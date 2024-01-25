 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Melissa Barrera talks about getting fired from 'Scream' franchise

Melissa Barrera finally spoke about getting fired from Scream 7 over her political opinions.

Her statement comes after Spyglass dropped the 33 year-old actress, who had also starred in the fifth and sixth part with Jenna Ortega, from the latest chapter of the horror franchise due to her remarks on social media about the Israel-Palestine war.

Towards the end of 2023, the production company accused Melissa of “crossing the line into hate speech” and “Holocaust distortion.”

Now, in her recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actress stated: “I’m not the first person that’s happened to, but it was shocking. I don’t even know what to say. I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides.”

She continued: “I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial.”

Shortly after Melissa got the axe, Jenna and director Christopher Landon also exited the project.

Last week, the Scream alum told Deadline at the Sundance festival that the crew is her “family for life.”

“If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at that event,” she said.

