Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023

Kevin Costner knew about ex wife Christine Baumgartner's affair?

Months after his divorce settlement, an insider claims that Kevin Costner "always suspected" ex-wife Christine Baumgartner of having an affair with Josh Connor.

The tip comes after the mother-of-three confirmed her romance with the financier earlier this month.

A source told US Weekly that the 69 year-old actor had strong suspicions that “something was going on between Christine and Josh” and added that the couple’s “close bond was a real elephant in the room.”

Christine and Kevin ended their 19 years of marriage by filing for divorce in May 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Later in July 2023, she was spotted with Josh during a trip in Hawaii whereas Kevin claimed that he "does not know for a fact" if his estranged wife had extramarital affairs.

According to sources privy to Daily Mail, Christine and Josh's romance has been "going on for some time" as they also spent Christmas together in New York last year.

The insider said, “They're together and they have been for a while. They spent time before Christmas together in Hawaii while Kevin was presumably in Aspen with the kids.”