Dua Lipa is reportedly dating the American actor, Callum Turner, after breaking up from Romain Gavras

Photo: Callum Turner reacts to Dua Lipa romance rumours

Callum Turner reportedly played coy when asked about his and Dua Lipa’s alleged relationship.

Earlier in the month, the actor sparked romance rumours when he was spotted slow dancing with the Houdini songstress at Masters of the Air premiere afterparty.

After this ‘romantic’ dance, the duo was frequently papped indulging in public displays of affection (PDA), reported TMZ.

Nonetheless, the American actor played coy when he was asked about the three-time Grammy-winning singer.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Secrets of Dumbledore star touched on these romance rumours in an interview on Wednesday.

In this conversation, Callum was asked by the interviewer if he was into music.

The actor simply replied, “No, I’m not a musician.”

The publication then asked the 33-year-old about “dancing the night away with a certain Grammy award winner."

In response to this, Callum played coy and stated with a meaningful smile, “I don’t know about that.”

This comes after a source dished to Page Six about the alleged couple and said, “It's new, but they're mad about each other.”

“She was at the premiere to support him,” he added about the 28-year-old popstar before signing off.