Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together after 5-year dating

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse unable to choose their baby’s name

Soon-to-be-parents, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, have started preparing for the arrival of their baby, an insider has revealed.



However, despite creating a list of names for their unborn child, the pair, who has been dating for 5 years now, haven’t been able to choose one.

Speaking on how the Twilight alum and Waterhouse have been gearing up to welcome their little bundle of joy, an insider said, they are “so excited.”

“They’ve started working on the nursery, the crib, tons of clothes, bottles and a bunch of other baby supplies,” a tipster told Us Weekly.

They added, “They’ve also begun coming up with a list of names but haven’t decided on anything specifically.”

The outlet shared that the Persuasion star is deciding the baby’s room’s décor with help of her family. “Suki is very close with her siblings, and they are all thrilled for her and Rob,” they said.

“It’s a very happy time for the whole family, and they can’t wait to meet the little one,” the insider added.

This comes after National Enquirer revealed that the Hollywood star is really ecstatic about becoming a dad soon and has been “eating for the three of them.”

Revealing how Pattinson was never really into exercise, the tipster shared that the actor does not really care about his new “dad bod physique.”

The source said, "Rob's in seventh heaven. Suki finally moved in this year," adding, "She's having his baby, and he's eating for the three of them — and it shows!"