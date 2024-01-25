THIS is why Kylie Jenner seemed ‘older' at Paris Fashion Week

Netizens were shocked at Kylie Jenner's recent appearance and said she looked much older than her age

Kylie Jenner’s recent glamorous appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris has left fans shocked, who think the model looks “older.”

Taking to Instagram comments on a TMZ post, users claimed she looked much older.

“People are mean. She looks amazing for 47,” wrote one.

“Those are the effects of fillers in an early age... not worth it,” another user wrote.

A third chimed in, “She does look... elderly,” while another agreed, “She does, and her boyfriend looks 15, which doesn't help…”

Now, skincare expert Amish Patel has weighed in on the mom-of-two’s recent appearance and explained what made her look older.

He told The Mirror: "I think we get so used to seeing celebrities with beauty lighting and filters that seeing them in reality, such as Kylie at this show, is that they will look less than perfect. The stark overhead lighting isn't flattering on anyone and is bound to create shadows."

He said lighting was the reason Kylie’s "nose-to-mouth lines and the presence of her mid-cheek lines" was accentuated.

Amish further explained: "This could be down to dehydration or lack of sleep, causing puffiness under the eye area. With such a hectic schedule, these could be the reasons for her 'looking older' in this appearance."