Thursday, January 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently put a united front as they stepped out, and a body language expert thinks the couple is in fact “intimate.”

The Sussexes attend the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica. They held hands and turned the red carpet appearance into a “sweet date.”

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the couple’s movements and said: “Harry and Meghan managed to turn a red carpet appearance into something looking like a rather sweet date night with this cinema pose.”

“It might not be the normal ‘sharing popcorn and cuddling up’ position most couples would adopt but their body language actually implies that would be something they would enjoy if they could,” Judi added.

She also noted how the Montecito couple mirrored each other’s movements: “Their eye direction is identical and they’re looking up as though interrupted from a more intimate moment. Their matching smiles look coy and their hand gesture seems identical. This automatic mirroring always tends to define a close and in tune couple so even without Harry’s arm round the back of Meghan’s seat they manage to make this look like a date.”

This comes after Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recently missed the Duke’s milestone achievement as he was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame. 

